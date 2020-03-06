Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Which flip foldable is worth your money?

Credit: @Evleaks

Motorola are bringing that flip-phone you like back into style with the revamped Razr. However, Samsung aren’t keen to let their early dominance in the foldable space be tested lightly.



It might only be launching a few months after the arrival of the Galaxy Fold but Samsung are already looking to offer something slightly different with the newly announced Galaxy Z Flip.

But how do the two compare? Let’s take a look at the specs:

Display

On the inside, the new Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels. On the outside, it also features a 2.7-inch OLED micro-display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a resolution of 600 x 800 pixels.

By contrast, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip offers up a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display on the inside and a 1-inch OLED micro-display on the outside. You get more pixels on the inside but less on the outside. Of course, the level of functionality offered by each display is by no means equal.

Processor

Motorola’s new Razr is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor. Though nothing to scoff at, this puts it well behind the Galaxy Z Flip in terms of potential performance. Samsung’s foldable features the Snapdragon 855+ processor found in many 2019 flagship smartphones.



Storage & RAM

The Motorola Razr has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. The device does not support expansion via MicroSD card.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Like the Razr, it also lacks a MicroSD slot.

Camera

When it comes to smartphone photography, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is certainly going to seem like a step down compared to the new S20 and S20 Ultra.

Still, the dual-lens camera on the back of the thing looks to offer a clear advantage over Motorola’s device. The rear-camera on the Z Flip pairs together a 12-megapixel main lens and a 12-megapixel wide angle lens. There’s also a 10-megapixel single-lens camera on the inside of the device.



In contrast, the back of Motorola’s Razr houses a 16-megapixel single-lens camera with a f/1.7 aperture. The foldable also boasts a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For more on how dual-lens cameras work, check out this feature.



Battery Life

The reimagined Razr comes equipped with a 2510mAh battery. This is smaller than the 3300mAh battery found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Although size isn’t everything, this does suggest that you’ll be able to get much more use out of Samsung’s foldable on a daily basis. We won't know for sure until we have the chance to go hands-on and review each device.

Pricing

In Australia, the Motorola Razr is priced at an RRP of AU$2699.

Australian pricing and availability for the Galaxy Z Flip is TBC.

