Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S20 will cost in Australia

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung S20 has a better processor, a bigger battery, a relocated notch plus a rear-mounted triple-lens camera array that puts its predecessors to shame. But how much does the device cost in Australia and how much more will you be paying if you opt to upgrade to the pricey but powerful Galaxy S20 Ultra?



You’ll find the answers to these questions and more below.

Outright

Unsurprisingly, Samsung’s sharpest and shiniest flagships are a far cry from affordable.



In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a starting recommended retail price of AU$1349.

There is only one storage option available, which pairs up 128GB of on-board ROM with 12GB of RAM.



The Galaxy S20 5G is also available for AU$1499. It has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



As you’d expect, pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is a bit higher. That larger screen is going to cost you.

Australian pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ starts at $1499. This model includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



Like the S20, there's also a 5G variant - which is priced at AU$1649 - and another model with 512GB of storage - which is available for AU$1899.



If you care about color options, there are a handful of options on the menu.The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 5G are available in either Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue or Cloud Pink. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20+ 5G are available in Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black and Cloud Blue.



Finally, there’s the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. In Australia, the S20 Ultra starts at an RRP of $1999. There’s also a more expensive version of the device, which features 512GB of on-board storage, available at an RRP of $2249.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is available in two colors: Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black.



All three devices are available for preorder now ahead of a March 6 launch date. Doing so will net you a free set of Galaxy Buds+

Postpaid

The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra will all be available for preorder from today through all major Australian telcos at a variety of price-points.



Optus are offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G on a plan that costs $85.06 per month for 36 months. This breaks out to $49 for the plan itself plus $36.06 handset repayment and comes with 60GB of included monthly data. The Galaxy S20+ 5G is available on the same plan for $89.24 per month for 36 months.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is available through Optus starting at $104.52 per month over 36 months.

Telstra plans for the Galaxy S20 are a little more expensive out the gate. A standard Samsung Galaxy S20 5G on a plan with 60GB of data will cost you $87.47/month over 36 months. In addition, Telstra aren't offering the 512GB storage tier for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. You'll have to look elsewhere if you want that particular model.

You can use the generic WhistleOut tool below to view and compare postpaid mobile plans for the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra to work out which one will offer you the best value.

Top Samsung Galaxy S20 Postpaid Mobile Plans

Top Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Postpaid Mobile Plans

Top Samsung Galaxy S20+ Postpaid Mobile Plans

Top Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Postpaid Mobile Plans

Top Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Postpaid Mobile Plans

For the best Telstra plans for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, click here.



For the best Optus plans for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, click here.



For the best Vodafone plans for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, click here.

