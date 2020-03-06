Does the Samsung Galaxy S20 have a headphone jack?

Following the Note10’s lead, Samsung’s latest Galaxy flagship kills the past. 

Samsung is set to say goodbye to the headphone jack (for real this time) with the new Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.

While many Android vendors have followed in Apple’s footsteps and have opted to cease offering flagship devices with a traditional 3.5mm port in recent years, Samsung remained one of the few holdouts until relatively recently. 

Last year’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ held on to the headphone jack. However, the Note10 and Note10+ broke from this precedent to become the first major Samsung devices without the legacy port. 

Now, with the announcement of the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Ultra and S20+, it looks like the company is ready to cut their ties to the headphone jack for real. Neither the S20, S20 Ultra and S20+ feature the traditional audio input.

You can of course, always invest in a set of wireless or true wireless headphones to make up the difference. For a quick run-down on which true wireless earbuds are worth you money, click here.

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a starting recommended retail price of AU$1349. The Galaxy S20 5G is also available for AU$1499.

Then, pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ starts at $1499. Like the S20, there's also a 5G variant - which is priced at AU$1649 - and another model with 512GB of storage - which is available for AU$1899.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra tops out the range at an RRP of $1999 for the 128GB size and AU$2249 for the 512GB size.

All three devices are available for preorder now ahead of a March 6 launch date.

For the best Telstra plans for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, click here. For the best Optus plans for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, click here. For the best Vodafone plans for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, click here.


Fergus Halliday
