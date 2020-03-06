PCWorld's February Digital Magazine: Windows 7 is dead

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS.

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the February issue

Windows 7 is dead. In the February issue of PCWorld we tell you how to stay safe after the security updates stop. Check out our Android Frankenphone, which contains all the best features from the Android ecosystem. We’ve also got the 17 most anticipated games of 2020.

Other highlights include:

News : Dell Concept UFO, Concept Duet, and Concept Ori are intriguing peeks at future PCs



: Dell Concept UFO, Concept Duet, and Concept Ori are intriguing peeks at future PCs CES 2020: The chips, laptops, and badass gear PC enthusiasts need to know about

The chips, laptops, and badass gear PC enthusiasts need to know about Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 vs. HP Spectre x360 13t: Which premium laptop is best?

Which premium laptop is best? HP Pavilion x360 14m-dh0003dx review: A sturdy 2-in-1 with dependable quad-core performance

A sturdy 2-in-1 with dependable quad-core performance Sennheiser GSP 370 review: A wireless headset that lasts for 100 hours—that's all you need to know

A wireless headset that lasts for 100 hours—that's all you need to know Windows Upgrade: You can still upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free

You can still upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free Here's How: Your Excel formulas cheat sheet: 22 tips for calculations and common tasks

Video highlights

Watch: Lenovo showcased two intriguing PCs at CES: The ThinkPad X1 Fold, which will be the first foldable PC available, and the ThinkBook Plus, which has a second screen on the cover so you can glance at notes without opening your laptop.

