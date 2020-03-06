ZTE and LG ditch Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears

(PC World) on

A ZTE sign is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

A ZTE sign is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Two of the biggest names in consumer tech have announced they'll be avoiding this year's Mobile World Congress.

Citing public health concerns stemming from the recent coronavirus outbreak, ZTE and LG have cancelled their previously-planned press conferences at MWC 2020.

LG has gone so far as to withdraw from exhibiting and participating outright.

The South Korean company says that "this decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised."

"In lieu of its participation in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products."

It's not yet clear if ZTE will have a presence on the showfloor despite the cancellation of their press conference. MWC 2019 saw them announce and show off their first 5G handset.

In an interview with The Verge, a spokesperson for ZTE cited secondary effects of the viral outbreak, for example visa delays, as the reason for the company's decision.

The GSMA, the organising body who run Mobile World Congress, have issued several statements in recent weeks in response to attendee concerns about coronavirus.

Their latest, issued earlier today, insists "there is minimal impact on the event thus far" and that things will go ahead as planned.

Mobile World Congress is currently set to take place in Barcelona from the 24th to the 27th of February.


 


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags lgZTEMWCcoronavirusMWC 2020

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?