Best Australian Black Friday Telstra deals

(PC World) on

Credit: Telstra

Telstra are running a handful of discounts on some of the year's biggest smartphones.

Deal #1 - Telstra has cut $300 from the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, bringing the outright price down to $849. You can use the widget below to take advantage:

Deal #2 - Telstra has cut $250 from the price of the Pixel 5 (review here), bringing the outright price down the $749 - which is pretty absurd for a flagship device. You can use the widget below to take advantage of it:

Deal #3 - Telstra also has sliced $250 off the price of the Oppo Find X2 Neo 5G, meaning you can get the mid-tier device for just $649. Hit up the widget below if it's your jam:

Deal #4 - Telstra has discounted the Oppo Find X2 Pro by a staggering $400, bringing the outright cost of the device down to $1199. Given that we'd rate this one as one of the best Android smartphones of the year, it's well worth a look.

Deal #5 - Samsung's second-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is $500 off. It's still pretty expensive but if you've been waiting for the excuse to pull the trigger on this one, you're unlikely to find a better deal for some time.

Deal #6  - Samsung's other foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip, is also $1000 off - which is a pretty steep discount for a device that only launched around six or so months ago. Check out the widget below if that's cheap enough for you to take the plunge:

Fergus Halliday
