Best Australian Black Friday Bing Lee deals

Bing Lee are bringing it to the competition this Black Friday. If you've been holding out, now's your chance to snag a bargain on the latest tech from JBL, Dyson, Razer, Samsung, Fitbit,, and more. Here are our picks for the best details from the retailer:
- Fitbit Charge 4 was $249 now $149
- Samsung Galaxy Watch was $549 now $299
- Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum was $599 now $379
- Sunbeam Mini Barista Espresso Machine was $299 now $229
- JBL 5.1 Channel Surround Sounbdbar with Subwoofer was $795 now $625
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro was $299 now $209
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Mouse was $119 now $76
- ROG Strix G15 Gaming Notebook was $2699 now $2159
- ASUS ZenBook Duo was $2298 now $1838
