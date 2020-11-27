Best Australian Black Friday The Good Guys deals

The Good Guys are going all out when it comes to Black Friday sales this year. Here are our picks for the best bargains on offer.
- 28% off Hisense 65-inch S8 4K UHD TV (was $1395, now $995)
- 40% off Sennheiser HD 450BT Noise Cancelling Headphones (was $299, now $177)
- 25% off Sonos Beam (was $699, now $445)
- 20% off Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and Surace Book 3
- 10% off Apple Mac computers
- 20% off Lenovo Tablets
- Jabra Elite 75T Noise Cancelling Earbuds (was $199, now $299)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $747
- Motorola G9 Play for $239 rather than $299
- Dell Inspiron 5000 14-inch 2-in-1 was $2099 now $649
All the above deals will last while stocks last or until the 30th of November 2020.
