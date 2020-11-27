Best Australian Black Friday Razer Store deals

Your old DeathAdder starting to lose its edge? Razer's online store has a ton of tech for cheap this weekend that you could use to replace it.
These days, Razer are known for making more than just mice and keyboards. In 2020, they play in every category from microphones to smartphones - and a large chunk of the company's catalogue is going on sale for this weekend's Black Friday sales. Our picks for the best deals include:
- Razer Huntsman - 33% off ($193)
- Razer Nari - 33% off ($193)
- Razer Mamba Wireless - 30% off ($128)
- Razer Mamba Elite - 30% off ($118)
- Razer Raiju Ultimate - 25% off ($284)
- Razer Raiju Mobile - 50% off ($144)
- Razer Raiju Tournament Edition - 33% off ($193)
- Razer Blackwidow Elite - 23% off ($229)
- Razer Junglecat - 50% off ($91)
- Razer Kraken, Stormtrooper Edition - 36% off ($133)
- Razer Blade 13 - $300 off
- Razer Blade Pro 17 - 9% off
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition - 8% off
- Razer Blade 15 Base Edition - 9% off
These deals will last until November 30th
If you're after more Black Friday 2020 deals, check out:
- The Best Black Friday Deals you can already take advantage of
- Black Friday Deal: Galaxy Z Flip for $999
- Best Black Friday Lenovo deals