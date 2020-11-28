Best Australian Black Friday Microsoft Store deals

Microsoft's Surface hardware is far from the only thing on sale through the company's online storefront this weekend.
Sure, you can get yourself one of a brand new Surface Laptop 3 for $1324 rather than the usual $1699 or a Surface Pro 7 for a sleek $974 via the standard 22% Black Friday discount. However, the Microsoft Store has much more to offer over the Black Friday sales period than just Microsoft-made PCs. Other deals include:
- Samsung's Galaxy Book S has been reduced from $1699 to $1349.
- The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are $100 cheaper than usual, which means you can get them for $219 rather than $319
- A set of Bowers & Wilkins PX7 wireless noise-cancelling headphones will cost you $499 rather than $599
- Jabra's Elite 65t True Wireless earbuds are $135 down from $195
- The MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop is $450 or so dollars cheaper at $1449
- Razer's Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is $1900 off, bringing the price down to $2999
- The HP Envy 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop is $1649, which represents an $850 cut on the original price
- Microsoft are offering up to 50% off select Xbox games including Marvel's Avengers, Watch Dogs: Legion, Destiny 2: Legendary Edition, Star Wars: Squadrons, Control: Ultimate Edition, Mafia: Definitive Edition and Red Dead Redemption 2
