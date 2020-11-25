Best Black Friday Lenovo deals

We trawled Lenovo's pre-Black Friday sales page to find the best deals. Here's our round-up.
Need a primer on telling your IdeaPads from your Yogabooks? Check out our guide to Lenovo laptops here.
ThinkPad E14 is $919 rather than $2199 when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout
The ThinkPad T490 has been discounted down from $2489 to $1349 when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout
The monolithic $6199 ThinkPad P17 mobile workstation has been reduced to $3719 when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout
The Lenovo Y7000 15-inch gaming laptop is $1519 rather than the usual $2599
The Lenovo Legion Y540 is $1000 cheaper than usual when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout
Expect more Black Friday deals as the weekend approaches over at Lenovo’s online storefront