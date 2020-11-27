The Best Australian Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

Credit: IDG

Following this year’s Prime Day, Amazon Australia has really come into its own as a destination for those looking to grab themselves some cheap tech and video games. If you’re looking to cut to the chase, here are our picks for the best Black Friday tech deals on Amazon this weekend.

Nintendo Switch Bundle for $399

Nintendo sold a staggering amount of Switches in 2020 but if you somehow missed out, Amazon's latest deal is a great excuse to pull the trigger on the handheld console. Rather than the usual $449 or so, you can grab a Nintendo Switch Bundle that includes the console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 and a three months of access to the Switch Online subscription service. Click here to take advantage of the deal.



If Amazon's not your thing, JB Hi-Fi are also matching this deal over on their website.

If you need help picking out some accessories, check out this guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition for $748

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was already priced to move but now it's even cheaper via Amazon's Black Friday sales. The 4G version of the device can be had for AU$748 rather than the usual $999 while the 5G-ready variant is now $849 as opposed to the usual $1149.

Oppo Watch for $298

Oppo's first flagship smartwatch can be had for a thrifty $298 rather than the usual $449 as part of this year's Black Friday sales. The larger 46mm size is also 28% off, which discounts the smartwatch from $549 to $398.



In our review of the wearable, we wrote that "If you're able to stomach the premium price and unswayed by circular screens or Fitbit’s promises of longer battery life, the Oppo Watch is hands-down the best substitute for the Apple Watch out there. When you come down to it, it's as close to an 'Apple Watch that works with Android' as you can get."



Grab it here.



Huawei D15 for $799

Huawei's Ryzen-powered D15 features features an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 15.6-inch IPS display.



Ordinarily, the $1199 price-tag sees consumers benefit from the damage that the brand has sustained over the last two years. At $799, it's borderline ludicrous value given the specs and built quality involved. Grab it via Amazon here.



Bose SoundSport Free for $175

Boses' take on the Apple AirPods are currently 42% as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals-extravaganza. Ordinarily, you'd be paying $299. Now, you can nab them for $175.



Bose QC35 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $299

Boses' iconic noise cans are currently 40%, bringing the asking price down from $499 to $299. Given the age of these particular headphones, I'm actually surprised that there aren't deeper discounts going around but given their reputation for quality, those interested should grab them while they're cheap. Click here to do so.



Fire TV Stick for $49

Amazon’s Fire TV stick is also discounted by $20 to $49. In our review of the Fire TV Stick, we said that "the Amazon Fire Stick is, all things considered, a pretty simple product - even if it is one that handily achieves what it sets to do."



You can buy it here.



Kindle for $149

If e-reading is your thing, Black Friday is one of the best times of year to pick up one of Amazon’s Kindle products. As part of this year’s seasonal sales, you’ll be able to save $60 on the pricier Kindle Paperwhite and $40 on the regular Kindle.

Amazon Echo Smart Speakers $49

Unsurprisingly, Amazon’s own stable of smart speakers are pretty heavily discounted in time for Black Friday. The all new (4th Gen) Echo Dot is 38% off, bringing the price down from $79 to $49 while the more fully-fledged Echo is 20% off down to $119.



Apple MacBook $1104

The 2019 MacBook Pro is currently 15% off as part of Amazon's Prime Day deals. As opposed to the usual $4849, you're able to grab it for $4121. If that's a little too much for your budget, the 2017 MacBook is also 15% off, down to $1104 while stocks last.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Cards for $23

If you've been waiting for a good sale to buy yourself some external storage for your Nintendo Switch, Amazon's Black Friday deals have delivered. For the duration of the Black Friday sales period, both Samsung and SanDisk Micro SD cards are on sale, including:

