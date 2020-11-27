Best Australian Black Friday Deals: iPhones, Surface laptops and more

Credit: ID 158634711 © Siam Pukkato | Dreamstime.com

We've rounded up the best deals of this year's Black Friday weekend so you don't have to.



15% off Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 @ Microsoft Store

Credit: Microsoft 408512-Product-1-I_800x800.jpg

Microsoft are slicing a clean 15% off the asking price for the Surface Pro 7 tablet, Surface Pro X, Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3. They're also throwing in a free accessory.



If you're keen on Microsoft's slickest hardware range yet, now's a great time to pull the trigger.



$400 off Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G @ Telstra

Credit: Oppo Oppo Find X2 Pro

Telstra have crunched the price-point of one of the year's best Android phones down from $1599 to $1199, making the Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G even easier to recommend.



In our original review of the device, we said that "The Find X2 Pro is arguably the most compelling blend of fidelity, flexibility and affordability in the premium smartphone market right now." This Black Friday, the case for it is even more compelling. Get it while it lasts using the widget below:



Galaxy Z Flip for $999 @ Samsung

Credit: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Rather than the usual $2199, the 4G version of the Galaxy Z Flip can be nabbed via Samsung's own online store for a thrifty $999. That number goes down even further if you have an eligible Samsung device to trade in. It's not quite budget-friendly but it still feels like a significant step forward for foldable phones, which will at some point have to expand their horizons beyond the premium market.



In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, we noted that "Early foldable devices like the Fold and the Z Flip make a great argument for why foldable screens and the form-factors they enable are cool but they struggle to convey a rationale for why they’re worth the trouble - let alone the money."



Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones $349 @ Kogan

Credit: Sony Sony WH-1000XM4

Kogan have Sony's latest set of flagship noise-cans for a thrifty $349, which is almost $100 less than the prices you'll find elsewhere.



Our reviewer admitted that "They are expensive headphones but offer the most fully rounded over-ear consumer experience with amazing ANC, top drawer audio quality, and thoughtful features such as multi-device pairing."



Fitbit Versa 2 for $198 @ JB Hi-Fi

Credit: Fitbit

JB Hi-Fi have discounted Fitbit’s second-gen Versa smartwatch down to $198. In our review of the Versa, we said that “The Fitbit Versa 2 improves over the first-gen smartwatch in many small but meaningful ways."

You can do exactly that by jumping over to the JB Hi-Fi website here.



Samsung Q60T 75-inch QLED 4K TV for $1888 @ JB Hi-Fi

Credit: Samsung

Buying a TV that's larger than 55-inch or 65-inches, can often be frustratingly expensive. JB Hi-Fi are making things a little easier by knocking $1007 off the price of the 75-inch Samsung Q60T 4K TV. It's not *officially* being pitched as a Black Friday deal but you can get on it by clicking here.



Up to 40% off Dell

Credit: Dell

Dell's modern classic of laptop design, the new XPS 13 can be had for as little as $1328.

Dell are also knocking off up to 25% off selected Alienware gaming PCs like the Alienware M15 and Alienware M17 R3.



Dell say their Black Friday deals will run until the 3rd of December.



