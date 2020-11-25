The Best Black Friday Deals you can already take advantage of

Some brands announce their contributions to Black Friday a little earlier than others.
While the annual pre-Chrismas bacchanalia of consumerism doesn't kick off until the 27th of November, there are still plenty of bargains to be had in the meantime. If you're keen to get a head-start on your holiday shopping, we've rounded out some of the best early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now.
Dell
Dell are already going pretty all out when it comes to this year's Black Friday sales with up to 40% off select laptops.
The AMD-powered Inspiron 15 3000 is 31% off, bringing the price down to $484
The new Inspiron 15 5000 with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor is 40% off, bringing the price down to $1279 rather than the usual $2149
Those looking at the graphical grunt of the new Inspiron 14 7000 can now satisfy those desire for $1738 rather than the usual $1889
Instead of the usual $2799, you can grab the Dell XPS 13 for AU$2099
Dell’s G7 17-inch Gaming laptop is 30% off, meaning you can get it for $2099 rather than $2999
Brydge
Brydge’s expansive range of wireless keyboards for Apple’s iPads and Microsoft Surface Pro tablet are all discounted until the 3rd of December. This includes:
Brydge 11-inch Pro+ for iPad Pro - $279 (save $70)
Brydge 12.9-inch Pro+ for iPad Pro - $349 (save $50)
Brydge 12.9 Pro for iPad Pro - $194.99 (Save $65)
Brydge 11.0 Pro for iPad Pro - $179.99 (Save $50)
Brydge 10.5 SII for iPad Pro- $119.99 (Save $70)
Brydge 10.5 (Silver) for iPad Pro - $119.99 (Save $80)
Brydge 10.5 for iPad - $149.99 (Save $70)
Brydge 9.7 for iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air - $99.99 (Save $80)
Brydge 12.3 Black for Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 6, 5 and 4 - $199.99 (Save $50)
Brydge 12.3 Silver for Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 6, 5 and 4 - $199.99 (Save $50)
More sales are available on the Brydge website.
Sonos
-
Sonos are slicing $70 off the asking price for the both the Sonos One and Sonos One SL
The Sonos Move is also getting a haircut to the sum of $150, bringing the price from $649 to $499
The Sonos Beam is also getting a $150 discount for Black Friday, bringing the asking price down to $449
More sales are available on the Sonos website.
Lenovo
ThinkPad E14 is $919 rather than $2199 when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout
The ThinkPad T490 has been discounted down from $2489 to $1349 when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout
The monolithic $6199 ThinkPad P17 mobile workstation has been reduced to $3719 when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout
The Lenovo Y7000 15-inch gaming laptop is $1519 rather than the usual $2599
The Lenovo Legion Y540 is $1000 cheaper than usual when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout
Expect more Black Friday deals as the weekend approaches over at Lenovo’s online storefront
Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE and its 5G-enabled counterpart are both $200 off their usual pricepoints until the 1st of December
The Galaxy S20+ is $300 cheaper at $1199
The Galaxy S20 5G is $350 off, putting the price at AU$1149 rather than $1449
Samsung’s Q95T QLED Smart 4K TV is $1000 off if you opt for the largest 75-inch size
Visit the Samsung online store for more Black Friday deals.