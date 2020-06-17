Every champion confirmed for League of Legends: Wild Rift

Ahead of the closed alpha, find out if your fave made the cut

League of Legends is finally coming to mobile and console gamers.



The new streamlined version of the popular MOBA will come to Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS in 2020.



However, at least right out of the gate, Wild Rift won't feature all 145 champions currently playable in the PC version of League of Legends. Currently, around 36 champions have been confirmed for the game.



Riot haven't revealed a specific reason for this or the specific number of champions the mobile game will boast at launch but, if nothing else, a reduced pool of available characters in the game should make the meta a little bit more accessible to newcomers.



It's not yet clear how closely the Wild Rift versions of each champion will mirror their PC counterparts. It's possible that some characters might be balanced differently or even feature abilities that their main game versions lack due to the control scheme for Wild Rift.

Update - The Wild Rift developer diary released in June 2020 confirmed the following champions would be playable when the game enters alpha:

Blitzcrank

Jhin

Camille

Janna

Braum

Olaf

Gragas

Malphite

Aurelion Sol

Tyrndamere

Xin Zhao

Zed

Yasuo

Ziggs

Graves

Here's a list of each playable champion confirmed for League of Legends: Wild Rift so far:

Shyvana

Master Yi

Alistar

Ahri

Jinx

Soraka

Vayne

Jax

Ziggs

Garen

The announcement trailer for Wild Rift also showed off the following:



Vi

Ezrael

Fiora

Fizz

Annie

Nasus

Lux

Miss Fortune

Orianna

Ashe

Twisted Fate

Nami

Riot are taking pre-registration signups for League of Legends: Wild Rift on the Google Play Storefront today ahead of a 2020 launch.

