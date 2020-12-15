Best gaming headset: Logitech vs Plantronics vs Razer vs HyperX

Credit: Roccat

All the best gaming headphones or headset consist of the same three qualities.



They sound good, they make you sound good and they're comfortable to wear over the long haul. Everything else is a luxury, no matter how many RGB lights are involved. Bonus points are always nice but they're rarely necessary.



Glowing lights can't cover up bad sound, and nobody wants their gaming experience to sound shoddy. It breaks the immersion and, if you’re playing online, the difference between a good and bad gaming headset can sometimes mean the difference between winning or losing.



Here are our picks for the best gaming headsets you can buy in 2020:



Best Gaming Headphones

Logitech G Pro X

Credit: Logitech Logitech Pro X

Built on the solid foundation established by the previous Logitech G Pro headset, Logitech’s new Pro X delivers better looks, superior sound and clearer communication.



Like their predecessors, the Logitech G Pro X come powered by a 50mm hybrid-mesh driver. However, unlike their less-premium counterpart, the Pro X rounds out those internals with DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround sound support and a more premium design. It’s not quite a game-changer but it does help justify the higher price-tag.



The other thing that the higher RRP attached to the Logitech G Pro X headset gets you is integration with Blue's new VO!CE software. Developed by Blue and enabled through Logitech's G HUB software, Blue VO!CE offers up a bevy of real-time microphone effects that enable for cleaner and more professional-sounding voice communication.



In Australia, the Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset is priced at AU$299.



You can buy the Logitech G Pro X through via LogitechG.com . The headset is also available through Amazon and JB Hi-Fi.



Sennheiser GSP-600

Credit: Sennheiser Sennheiser GSP-600

The Sennheiser GSP-600 is an over-ear wired headset that comes equipped with dynamic drivers, a pivot-friendly noise-canceling microphone and an adjustable headband.



The Sennheiser GSP-600 is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of AU$399.

You can buy the Sennheiser GSP-600 through Mwave, Scorptec and Sennheiser direct.

In our review of the Sennheiser GSP-600, we said that “the Sennheiser GSP 600 lives up the brand’s pedigree for sound quality but fails to seal the deal on other fronts. As far as gaming headsets go, there are more comfortable headsets out there, cheaper headsets out there and headsets that offer a more immersive gaming experience overall through RGB integration.”

You can read our full Sennheiser GSP-600 review here.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

Credit: HyperX HyperX Cloud Alpha

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a wired gaming headset that delivers 2.1-channel stereo audio via 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets and a has a frequency range of 13Hz–27,000Hz. It also comes with a two year warranty and fabric carry pouch.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of AU$169.

You can buy the HyperX Cloud Alpha on Amazon here.

In our review of the HyperX Cloud Alpha, we said that “They’re the best gaming headset the brand have added to their roster yet. If you think the hype around the dual-chambered design sounds good, let me tell you, the real thing sounds even better.”

You can read our full HyperX Cloud Alpha review here.



Best Wireless Gaming Headphones

Logitech Pro X Wireless

Credit: Logitech Logitech Pro X Wireless Headphones

Like the name might suggest, Logitech's Pro X Wireless takes everything that works about the Pro X and cuts the cord. Relying on the company's proprietary Lightspeed Wi-Fi connectivity setup, the wireless headset boasts 20 hours of playback per charge and can be topped up via USB Type-C.



In addition to that, throwing your lot in with the Pro X Wireless also nets you many of the same perks as its wired counterpart. It's got the same predigee and premium flourish plus integration with Blue's new VO!CE software.



In his review of the original Logitech Pro X, Hayden Dingman called it "The best headset Logitech's made yet."

"There’s a reason most headset mics don’t aim beyond it works. But you could do more with the G Pro X, probably. It might not be the best solution for recording a podcast or other production work, but it would suffice—and that puts it in exclusive company indeed."

In Australia, the Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset is priced at AU$399.



You can buy the Logitech G Pro X Wireless through via .



Sennheiser GSP-370

Credit: Sennheiser Sennhesier GSP-370

The Sennheiser GSP-370 isn’t what you’d expect from the brand. I mean, sure, the overall design leaves it looking like you’d expect a Sennheiser headset to look but it doesn’t feel as premium or comfortable as some of the brand’s other efforts in the space.

The GPS-370 is an over-ear wireless gaming headset that comes equipped with a set of dynamics drivers and a noise-cancelling “broadcast quality” microphone. Even if the material design doesn’t emphasis the ergonomics of the piece, it’s still really nice to behold and handle. Setup is fairly straightforward, you just jab the USB dongle that comes with the headset into your computer and Windows 10 will do the rest.

In Australia, the Sennheiser GSP-370 is priced at AU$349. You can buy them through the Sennheiser website.

The kicker? The Sennhesier GSP-370 touts a ludicrous 100 hours of battery life. That’s a lot of Overwatch. The experience here is tied together by a Windows app, which allows for some additional EQ customisation.

In our review, Hayden Dingman concluded that "Sure, it's kind of ugly—but Sennheiser's new GSP 370 wireless headset sounds great, and it lasts for weeks on a single charge. What else do you need, really?"



Best Cheap Gaming Headphones

Plantronics RIG 500 Pro

Credit: Plantronics Plantronics RIG 500

The Plantronics RIG 500 Pro Esports Edition headphones boast dynamic 50mm drivers and built-in noise cancelling. Weighing just 323 grams, the RIG 500 Pro also comes bundled with a code for Dolby Atmos and Plantronics new RIG Volume Dial.

Compatibility is another big pillar here, as the RIG 500 Pro is compatible with Playstation 4, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Laptop and PC. No matter what kind of gamer you are, chances are you can get the most out of the Plantronics RIG 500 Pro.

The Plantronics RIG 500 Pro Esports Edition is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of $200. However, their price has fallen significantly since then.



You can buy the Plantronics RIG 500 Pro Esports Edition on Amazon here.



In our review of the Plantronics RIG 500 Pro Esports Edition we said that “No, the RIG 500 Pro don’t sound as good or feel quite as comfortable as a Sennheiser. No, it doesn’t have the RGB integration of a Razer. Still, for the more-affordable price, the RIG 500 Pro picks all the right fights and ticks all the right boxes.”

You can read our full Plantronics RIG 500 Pro Esports Edition review here.



HyperX Cloud Core Stinger

Credit: HyperX HyperX Cloud Core Stinger

The HyperX Cloud Core Stringer is pretty close the cheapest set of gaming headphones you can buy from a major peripheral brand. They feature 40mm drivers, an electret condender microphone and compatibility with pretty much every gaming console and PC out there (via a 3.5mm headphone jack). It’s also particularly light at 215g.

In Australia, local pricing for the HyperX starts at AU$69.

You can buy the HyperX Cloud Core Stinger on Amazon here or through JB Hi-Fi here.



In our full review, we said that "The HyperX Cloud Core Stinger is as much a console gaming headset as it is an entry-level one. Right up-front, it’s designed for console gamers on a budget. Both in form and function, the focus is more on essentials than luxuries here."

You can read our full review of the HyperX Cloud Core Stinger here.



Best Xbox Gaming Headset

Turtle Beach Recon 200

Credit: Turtle Beach Turtle Beach Recon 200

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 are a lightweight set of over-ear gaming headphones with a pair of 40mm drivers and easy to access flip microphone. Much in line with the Turtle Beach brand, the Recon 200 are a little more interested in looking good than feeling good to wear but they do hit all the notes you’d want out of set of gaming cans and they are relatively inexpensive.

In Australia, the Turtle Beach Recon 200 gaming headphones are priced at an RRP of AU$99.



You can find them at JB Hi-Fi and Amazon.

While we are recommending them as an Xbox gaming headset, the Turtle Beach Recon 200 can actually be used with either Sony or Microsoft consoles via a simple toggle on the earcup. You just hit that to the appropriate setting, plug it into your controller of choice and you’re ready to play.

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 boasts a built-in amplifier and a rechargeable battery that allows for 12 hours of playback at a time. They don’t sound amazing but they do sound more than good enough for the price.

Astro A10

Credit: Astro Astro A10

Though not quite bargain-basement, the Astro A10 represent the bottom end of the gaming brand’s console gaming headset range. It features that familiar Astro design with square-shaped earcups and a surprisingly robust set of 40mm neodymium drivers. There’s also a built-in uni-directional microphone.

In Australia, the Astro A10 is priced at an RRP of $99 and available through Amazon and JB Hi-Fi.

In our review, we said that “For all that Astro’s compromised, the A10 is still one of—maybe the—best headsets you can get at this price. The original HyperX Cloud is still probably my number one choice thanks in no small part to the fact it’s way more comfortable. The A10 has excellent audio, though, with its bass presence especially surpassing what competitors offer in this tier. It took Astro a long time to put out a mass-market headset, but the wait was worth it.”

You can read our full review here.

Best Playstation Gaming Headset

Astro A20 Wireless

Credit: Astro Astro A20 Wireless

Astro’s A20 gaming headphones are more-or-less a set of A10s that have been upgraded to add wireless connectivity. Otherwise, the design here is pretty much unchanged. They’ve got the same 40mm neodymium drivers and the same uni-directional mic found in their cheaper siblings. All the same strengths plus one key difference.

The one downside here, apart from the big significant premium you’re paying for going wireless, is that the A20 can’t really be used without its wireless connector - which is a bit annoying.

In Australia, the Astro A20 are priced at an RRP of $225. You can buy them through Amazon here.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600P

Credit: Turtle Beach Turtle Beach Stealth 600P

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600P are essentially a Playstation-compatible riff on the existing Turtle Beach Stealth 600 gaming headphones.

Like the latter, the Stealth 600P feature 15 hours of charge and virtual surround sound. The setup is pretty easy - you just stick the Stealth 600P’s USB transmitter into your console and you’re good to go. The one drawback here is that you really are stuck using these with a Playstation 4.

Still, in action, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600P is very much more than the sum of its parts. It’s not as premium as other console headsets get but it covers enough of the fundamentals and sounds just good enough that you’ll be able to get by.

In Australia, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600P are priced at AU$169. You can find them on Amazon here.



What to look for in a good gaming headset?

The first place to start when it comes to gaming headsets is form-factor. After all, if you're going to be wearing these headphones for long-stretches of time you'll want them to be comfortable. Personal preference plays a role here but, at the same time, the ergonomics is a science.



Before throwing down the cash on any set of gaming headphones, it's worth considering what you're actually looking for? Do you prefer the lightweight feel of earbuds, the immersion of over-ear headphones or an on-ear solution that walks the line between the two? If you're not particularly picky, it's usually best to start with over-ear style headphones. If you are, the field of options will narrow fairly fast.



Once you've decided on a form-factor, the natural next thing you'll want to consider is whether or not you want your new headphones to be wireless or not. Not having to worry about cables is tantalising in its convenience. However, there are still strings attached here even if they're not literal. Choosing to go wireless means worrying about battery life. If the headphones rely on Bluetooth rather than a Wi-Fi connection that can also bring with it other issues.



Wireless headphones are cool as hell but there are good reasons that their corded counterparts have stuck around.

