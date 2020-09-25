Best gaming mouse: Razer vs Zowie vs Logitech vs HyperX

These are our picks for the best gaming mice you can buy in 2020

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Credit: HyperX

Here's our latest round-up of the best gaming mice you can - and should - buy in 2020.

With more and more brands trying to break into the gaming space, it’s become more and more difficult to cut through and separate the perfectly average or mediocre from the truly great. And, if you play a lot of games, having a good mouse matters. Sometimes, it's as important as having a good internet connection. It's the primary means with which you interact with your PC and the most crucial piece of kit on your desk if you're playing sort of online competitive game like Rainbow Six: Siege or League of Legends.



Here is our latest round-up of the best gaming mice you can - and should consider buying for your next gaming setup.

Razer DeathAdder V2

Credit: Razer Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse

Built from the blueprint of the iconic original, Razer’s DeathAdder V2 is unlikely to have the same impact but it does deliver best-in-class ergonomics and performance.



True to the name, the design here is a natural extension of the one popularized by its predecessor.



As our review neatly put it, “It’s a DeathAdder.”

“I’ll be honest, when I saw the DeathAdder V2 moniker, I thought we were in for a substantial redesign—and it’s not that. Pull the DeathAdder V2 out of the box and it looks much the same as any other model this past decade.”



That’s not to say there aren’t differences though. Where previous DeathAdders sported five buttons, the new DeathAdder V2 ups the ante to eight. It also features a sleeker and more flexible cable design.

You can read our full review of the DeathAdder V2 here.

More than just nostalgia though, the DeathAdder V2 sees Razer reach for greater control over not just the looks of their latest and greatest gaming mouse but also what’s inside it. Under the hood of this thing, you'll find a Razer Focus+ optical sensor and Razer optical switches. These upgrades bring with them greater durability and speed.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 rarely quite feels as iconic as its namesake but it’s enough of an advancement on what’s come before that you’ll want to sit up and take notice.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is available through razer.com for an RRP of $159.95



Roccat KOVA AIMO

Credit: Roccat Roccat KOVA AIMO

Roccat have been gradually refreshing their peripheral lineup to take advantage of their propietary AIMO lighting tech. The KOVA AIMO is their latest effort. It features a Pro-Optic Sensor R6 with 7000DPI sensitivity, 20g acceleration and easy lighting customization via the Roccat Swarm application.

You can buy the Roccat KOVA AIMO on Amazon here.

In our review of the Roccat KOVA AIMO, we said that "Although cast in a bright, new and appealing light, the core pitch for the Roccat KOVA is still very much the same. It’s not quite cheap - but it is affordable. And it’s not the best - but it is good."

"The Roccat KOVA AIMO is an adept alternative that’ll likely suit those who want something off-the-beaten path but no less accomplished than its competition."

You can read our full review of the Roccat KOVA AIMO here.



Razer Viper Ultimate

Credit: Razer Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse

The Razer Viper Ultimate comes outfitted with a 20K DPI sensor, HyperSpeed wireless connectivity plus full RGB customisability via Razer's Chroma and Synapse software. At 74gs, the wireless Viper isn't quite as lightweight as the wired original. Nevertheless, it's still one of the lightest gaming mice around and offers an impressive seventy hours of battery life per charge to boot.



The Razer Viper Ultimate also relies on optical switches rather than regular mechanical ones, which means it's technically more durable than the alternative.



You can buy the Razer Viper Ultimate for AU$259 on Amazon here.



In our review, we said that "The Razer Viper feels like a mouse that’s geared towards Razer fans from the get go. If you count yourself among the converted, you’ll probably love it. This thing does a great job of playing to the crowd every chance it gets. It’s precise and tactile to use in the way that you want and need a gaming mouse to be, plus an awesome showpiece during the downtime between those moments."



You can read our full review of the Razer Viper Ultimate here.



Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Credit: Logitech Logitech G502 Lightspeed

On paper and in practice, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is the be-all-end-all of Logitech gaming mice.



It picks up more-or-less where the Pro G Wireless leaves off. It features the same 16K Hero sensor, It’s got the same sort of colorful LightSync RGB integration and supports for the peripheral company’s PowerPlay wireless charging mouse pad.



The biggest point of difference here is the room for customization that the G502 Lightspeed gives you. It comes with 11 programmable buttons, an easy-to-tune weight system and a scroll wheel that can quickly be toggled between different modes.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is available through , Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and other local retailers for $249.95.

You can buy it on Amazon here.

We didn't run a full review of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse but we did run a piece on our first impressions here.



BenQ Zowie S1 and S2

Credit: BenQ BenQ Zowie S1 Gaming Mouse

Where brands like Logitech and Razer have always looked to pack as much into their mice, BenQ's Zowie sub-brand has always been more concerned with strong fundamentals. The new Zowie S1 and Zowie S2 both continue this trend. You won't find much in the way of fancy RGB lightning or customisable macro keys.

The thing you will find is simplicity. In a world where things like gaming mice and keyboards are often overcomplicated, there's something to be said for a humble plug-and-play mouse like the Zowie S1 and S2.



You can buy the Zowie S1 on Amazon here.



In our full review of the Zowie S1 & S2, we said that "Yes, they lack the flair or features of some of the other options in this buyers guide. However, if you're after a simple and solid mouse that'll give you the performance you need with none of the fuss found in some of the other options, Zowie's latest are a superb way to go."

You can read our full review on the Zowie S1 and Zowie S2 here.



Logitech Pro G Wireless Gaming Mouse

Credit: Logitech Logitech Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Logitech Pro G Wireless Gaming Mouse is powered by a 16K DPI HERO sensor, weights 80g and boasts up to sixty-hours of usage per charge. It also supports customizable RGB lighting via Logitech’s Lightsync software suite and will play nice with the company’s PowerPlay wireless charging mouse-mat.

The Logitech Pro G Wireless Gaming Mouse is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of $249.



You can buy it on Amazon here.



In our review of the Logitech Pro G Wireless Gaming Mouse, we said that “The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, while not without limitations, does come across as distinctly lacking in drawbacks. The limited RGB lighting and lack of textured grips are merely minor-gripes in the face of an otherwise-exceptional gaming mouse.”

You can read our full Logitech Pro G Wireless gaming mouse review here.



HyperX Pulsefire Dart

Credit: HyperX HyperX Pulsefire Dart

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart features 16K DPI, a Pixart PMW3389 sensor, 1000Hz polling rate and RGB lighting powered by HyperX’s Ngenuity software. On top of that, it also supports wireless charging via the Qi-standard.



The HyperX Pulsefire Dart is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of $99.

You can buy it on Amazon here.



In our review of the HyperX Pulsefire Dart, we concluded that “Chances are, you’re probably used to paying more than a hundred dollars for a good wireless gaming mouse. The Pulsefire Dart makes the case for paying less than that for a great one."

You can read our full HyperX Pulsefire Dart gaming mouse review here.

HP Omen Reactor Gaming Mouse

Credit: HP HP Omen Reactor Gaming Mouse

The HP Omen Reactor Gaming Mouse features a 16K DPI sensor, Optical-mechanical switches, metal-braided cable, 1000Hz polling rate and supports customizable RGB lighting via HP’s Omen Command Center application.



The HP Omen Reactor Gaming Mouse is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of $129.99.

You can buy it on Amazon here.



In our review of the HP Omen Reactor Gaming Mouse, we concluded that “If you like the look of the HP Reactor, chances are you’ll like the reality even more. It’s a gaming mouse that takes a surprising amount of bets. And while not all of these bets pay off, they do serve to put HP in a really interesting position going forward.”

You can read our full HP Omen Reactor Gaming Mouse review here.

Razer Mamba Wireless (2018)

Credit: Logitech Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse

Razer Mamba Wireless (2018) - What are the specs?



The Razer Mamba Wireless features a 16K DPI sensor, 50g acceleration, 1000Hz ultrapolling and integration with Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting system. The 2018 Mamba gaming mouse also boasts a special Adaptive Frequency Technology that Razer claim ensures “the lowest-latency achievable”.



In Australia, the Razer Mamba Wireless is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of $169.

You can buy it on Amazon here.



In our review of the Razer Mamba Wireless, we said that “If you’ve got $169 to burn and need to get your hands on a solid wireless gaming mouse, the new Razer Mamba Wireless is more than a contender. At this price-point, it’s probably the best-buy. If you’re willing to shop around and spend a little more, you might be able to get a little more. But if you’re after the obvious choice, this is it.”

You can read our full Razer Mamba Wireless review here.



What should you look for in a gaming mouse?

There are four key things you should look for in a gaming mouse.



The first is weight. Some people prefer lighter mice. Others prefer something heavier. While there are sometimes advantages to opting for something lightweight over the opposite, this is more a matter of personal preference and familiarity than anything else.



There are many good reasons to want a mouse that feels the way you expect a mouse to feel. For many, it's often more to do with familiarity than it is any sort of inherent advantage to using one over the other.



Regardless, before you drop some serious cash on a gaming mouse, it's worth checking the weight of your current mouse and comparing it to whatever might come next.



Credit: Logitech Logitech's flagship gaming mouse allows you to customise the weight

The second is sensor type. For more information on this, check out the section below about how optical and laser sensors differ or our longer feature on the topic here.



The third is design. If you want something with extra buttons that you can program or customisable lighting and weights, you're going to want something like the Logitech G502 Lightspeed. If you want something simpler and cleaner, that's where stuff like the Zowie S1 and S2 come in.



Some people like big mice. Other people like small mice. There are lots of different styles of mice available and its worth taking stock of the options before locking in your choice.



Credit: Razer It's important to find a mouse with a design that isn't just nice to look at but nice to use

The fourth is software. If you already own a set of Razer headphones and a Razer keyboard, choosing to get a non-Razer branded gaming mouse means you'll probably have to install a second piece of a peripheral software on your PC. For many users, that's inconvenient and not all such software kits are created equal. Some are much more friendly and capable than others. For more information on the RGB lighting systems out there and which one is the best for gaming, check out this guide.



Whether or not you're willing to deal with the hassle of the software involved is absolutely something you should consider before buying your next gaming mouse.

Optical versus Laser: Which sensor technology is the best?

Optical mice are not as well suited for glossy surfaces (or glass) as a laser mouse would be. However, on the other hand, some laser mice have a tendency to pick up too much information, which can result in inaccurate data which can affect their reliability.



Credit: Razer Unless you’ve got more specific requirements or demands, you’re usually best served by opting for the kind of mouse that best suits the environment you want to use it in.

In earlier generations of modern gaming mice, there was more of a substantial difference between the level of DPI and polling rates available for optical and laser mice. However, these days, high-end specs are available across both sub-categories - making them equally viable for gaming.

Most of the time, the easiest solution is the best one. Unless you’ve got more specific requirements or demands, you’re usually best served by opting for the kind of mouse that best suits the environment you want to use it in.

What is the best MMO Gaming Mouse?

Some types of gamers, specifically those who sink a lot of time into massively multiplayer online role playing games like World of Warcraft or Elder Scrolls Online, prefer a mouse with more than just the usual buttons. In games like the above (or even modern hero shooter titles like Overwatch and Valorant) you're doing a lot more than just clicking on what you wantever it is you want to attack. To make these kinds of games a little more intuitive and seamless to play over the long term.



Credit: Razer Our go-to MMO gaming mouse: the Razer Naga Trinity

In 2020, most gaming peripheral brands have incorporated some sort of MMO gaming mouse into their product lineup. However, since the category is something of a niche within a niche, they don't usually get upgraded as frequently as more mainstream fare and they tend to be a little on the expensive side. Right now, grabbing yourself a new MMO Gaming Mouse means choosing from between Razer's Naga, Corsair's Scimitar and SteelSeries Rival 500.



Our pick of the lot here is Razer's Naga Trinity. The original Naga is often credited as the product that popularized this specific kind of mouse and Razer's latest incarnation features a 16K DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB lighting and a set of three different faceplaces that allow you to mold the mouse to your needs. The latest Naga is also available in both left and right-handed variants, which is nice to see.



In Australia, the Razer Naga Trinity can be found for around AU$199. You can find it on Amazon here.



Parts of this article were contributed by Michael Serban. It was originally published on the 20th of September, 2019 and updated on the 25th of September, 2020.

