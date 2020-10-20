Vodafone vs Optus: Who has the best iPhone plans?

Credit: Apple

Looking to pick up the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max but can't decide between Vodafone and Optus? We're here to help.



Vodafone vs Optus: Who has the best iPhone 12 Plans

If you're a frequent flyer, the best benefit of going with Vodafone is that is that you get cheap and convenient roaming for $5 per day. They're also often a little cheaper and better from a value-per-GB perspective - especially on the lower end of the scale. For example, the $40 Lite Plus gets you four times the data of the $40 Small Optus Choice Plan.



Of course, opting for Optus does come with its perks. Specifically, you'll get a free subscription to Optus Sport, access to the National Geographic app plus a couple months of Apple Music. Depending how into sports or wildlife documentaries you are, those bonuses might make it worth choosing Optus over Vodafone (or vice-versa).



If you want to pair your new iPhone 12 Pro up with the most data possible, Optus' $119 Optus One Plan is going to be your best bet. Vodafone's plans cap out at the 100GB Super+ Plan but it should be noted that Vodafone's plan is technically an 'unlimited' one where going over your cap won't cost you extra and Optus' is not.



Best Vodafone iPhone 12 Plans

Best Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Plans

Best Optus iPhone 12 Plans

Best Optus iPhone 12 Pro Plans

What about the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini?

Since these two devices are launching a little later than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Optus isn't yet taking preorders for either at this stage.

In Australia, prices for the iPhone 12 Pro Max start at AU$1849. The device comes in three sizes - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB - and will go on pre-order alongside the iPhone 12 Mini on November 7th ahead of a November 13th launch. The iPhone 12 Mini starts at AU$1199 and the device is available in three sizes: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

