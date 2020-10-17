Vodafone vs Telstra: Who has the best iPhone plans?

iphone-lineup-2020-100862094-orig.jpg Credit: Apple

Looking to pick up the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max but can't decide between Vodafone and Telstra? We're here to help.

Vodafone vs Telstra: Who has the best iPhone 12 Plans

If you're a frequent flyer, the best benefit of going with Vodafone is that is that you get cheap and convenient roaming for $5 per day. They're also often a little cheaper and better from a value-per-GB perspective. For example, the $55 Super+ Plan gets you more than double the data of Telstra's $55 smallest Small Mobile Plan.



Of course, throwing in with Telstra does net you some important benefits. You get access to the better and faster 5G and 4GX network speeds. You also get data-free music streaming for Apple Music and data-free sports streaming of things like the AFL, AFLW, NRL and A-League.



Best Vodafone iPhone 12 Plans

Best Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Plans

Best Telstra iPhone 12 Plans

Best Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Plans

What about the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini?

Since these two devices are launching a little later than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Vodafone and Telstra aren't yet taking preorders for either.

In Australia, prices for the iPhone 12 Pro Max start at AU$1849. The device comes in three sizes - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB - and will go on pre-order alongside the iPhone 12 Mini on November 7th ahead of a November 13th launch. The iPhone 12 Mini starts at AU$1199 and the device is available in three sizes: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.