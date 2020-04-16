Happy iPhone Day: Here's everything Apple just announced

If you've been waiting for Apple to finally announce a new iPhone that doesn't cost more than $1000 to own, this week bears good tidings in the form of the 2020 iPhone SE.

Credit: Apple

If you've been waiting for Apple to finally announce a new iPhone that doesn't cost more than $1000 to own, I've got some good news. Apple have refreshed their popular 'Budget iPhone' offering in the form of the new iPhone SE.

The New iPhone SE

Apple's popular budget iPhone is getting a makeover when it comes to specs but when it comes to design, Apple are sticking to what they know people already like.

To that end, the new iPhone SE will pair up the A13 Bionic processor found in last year's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Plus and iPhone 11 Pro with the design of the iPhone 8. Wrapped around a familiar 4.7-inch IPS Retina display, the new iPhone has a single 12-megapixel camera on the back and a TouchID fingerprint sensor on the front.

In terms of storage sizes, Apple will be selling the new iPhone SE in either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB models with prices starting at AU$749.

7-megapixel selfie camera aside, there’s not too much else to see here. The new iPhone SE will run on the latest version of iOS, boasts IP67 water resistance and Qi wireless charging but does not come with a headphone jack.

Credit: Apple

"The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable," said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Apple are making the modest single-lens camera on the back of the iPhone SE the focal point of the pitch, calling it “the Best Single-Camera System in an iPhone.” In reality, it’s more or less the same as the rear-camera setup found on 2018’s iPhone XR bolstered by improved software algorithms and the A13 processor.

Apple say the new iPhone SE “uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock even more benefits of computational photography, including Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control”

In Australia, prices for the new iPhone SE start at AU$749 with the device available for preorder through Apple directly from the 17th of April. Local telco pricing is TBC. The device is slated to officially launch on April 24.







