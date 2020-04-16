Here's how much the new iPhone costs in Australia

How much does the new iPhone SE cost to buy in Australia

(PC World) on

Credit: Apple

Apple's affordable mini-iPhone has gotten an overdue update. Here's how much it'll cost in Australia.

Apple's popular iPhone SE is getting a makeover when it comes to specs but when it comes to design, Apple are sticking to what they know people already like. To that end, the new iPhone SE squishes the new A13 processor found in last year's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Plus and iPhone 11 Pro into the tried-and-tested shell of the older iPhone 8.

The result? A classic-looking iPhone with modern performance and a budget-friendly phone with premium perks. In many ways, the new iPhone SE feels like Apple’s take on last year’s Google Pixel 3a. 

Outright

In Australia, the new iPhone SE will be available in three sizes with prices starting at AU$749 for the 64GB model. Bumping the storage up to 128GB will cost you AU$829. Finally, the 256GB version will be available at AU$999 for Australian consumers.

In Australia, Apple will be taking pre orders for the device through their website from 10PM on the 17th of April. 

Expect local retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman to announce their own preorder offers prior to the launch of the new iPhone SE on the 24th of April.

On A Plan

The new Apple iPhone SE is expected to be available in Australia from the 24th of April through local telcos at a variety of price-points. 

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

In the meantime, the usual rules apply. We estimate that the price of getting an 2020 iPhone SE on a post-paid plan through Telstra will start at $70/month for a 36-month contract or $81/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the new iPhone SE ($749), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's cheapest phone plan ($50). Obviously, if you opt for more data or on-board storage, that number will go up but it’s a good measure of where telco pricing for the new iPhone is likely to sit. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AppleiPhoneiPhone SEiPhone 11

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?