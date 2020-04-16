Here's how much the new iPhone costs in Australia

How much does the new iPhone SE cost to buy in Australia

Credit: Apple

Apple's affordable mini-iPhone has gotten an overdue update. Here's how much it'll cost in Australia.

Apple's popular iPhone SE is getting a makeover when it comes to specs but when it comes to design, Apple are sticking to what they know people already like. To that end, the new iPhone SE squishes the new A13 processor found in last year's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Plus and iPhone 11 Pro into the tried-and-tested shell of the older iPhone 8.

The result? A classic-looking iPhone with modern performance and a budget-friendly phone with premium perks. In many ways, the new iPhone SE feels like Apple’s take on last year’s Google Pixel 3a.

Outright

In Australia, the new iPhone SE will be available in three sizes with prices starting at AU$749 for the 64GB model. Bumping the storage up to 128GB will cost you AU$829. Finally, the 256GB version will be available at AU$999 for Australian consumers.

In Australia, Apple will be taking pre orders for the device through their website from 10PM on the 17th of April.

Expect local retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman to announce their own preorder offers prior to the launch of the new iPhone SE on the 24th of April.

On A Plan

The new Apple iPhone SE is expected to be available in Australia from the 24th of April through local telcos at a variety of price-points.

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

In the meantime, the usual rules apply. We estimate that the price of getting an 2020 iPhone SE on a post-paid plan through Telstra will start at $70/month for a 36-month contract or $81/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the new iPhone SE ($749), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's cheapest phone plan ($50). Obviously, if you opt for more data or on-board storage, that number will go up but it’s a good measure of where telco pricing for the new iPhone is likely to sit.

