Done with data caps? These are the best Unlimited Internet Deals

With the average consumption of data increasing by the day, the idea of signing up for an unlimited data plan makes a lot more sense than it used to. The jump in price to unlimited deals really isn’t that much anymore compared to high data-cap plans.



Why go unlimited?

Going unlimited will give you the freedom to watch, listen and download what you want without worry, even when you’re sharing that connection with others.

Unlimited NBN 50 plans

NBN 50 is the best bang for buck option right now with plans coming in around the AU$54-60 mark and providing an average evening speed of 50Mbps. Most also offer deals like the opportunity to bundle your mobile plan and save on your recurring monthly fees. You can get by paying a little less without compromising on speed and still handle multiple people using the internet simultaneously.



Our pick?

Exetel's Extra-value nbn50 plan has no lock in contract and comes with a free modem (although there is a AU$79 modem fee if you cancel the contract within 6 months). It comes with one free month fees and a two month free trial of Home Secure which acts as a parental control and cyber threat protection allowing you to block inappropriate content or malicious sites that want to steal your personal data.





Unlimited NBN 100 plans

NBN 100 is great if you want the fastest speeds you can get. With download speeds generally sitting around 90Mbps, these plans are the ones to go for if you do a lot of online gaming and don't want to compromise on your latency.



Our pick?

iinet's nbn Home Fast 'Liimitless' plan is currently being offered for the special deal price of AU$89.99/month for the first 12 months and then AU$99.99 thereafter. It has typical evening speeds of 90Mbs. iinet was rated by market research company Choice as Australia's Best NBN Provider in 2018, 2019 and 2020.





Unlimited ADSL plans

If you're still stuck on ADSL, we hope you get NBN soon. In the meantime, there are some crazy cheap deals out there for you though.



Our pick?

TPG's Home Wireless Broadband plan includes a modem and the first month's plan fees free, with $0 activation and $0 delivery. TPG says it provides speeds up to 20Mbps.



