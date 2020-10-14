Best Australian Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon's Prime Day has arrived. If you’re looking for the best Prime Day deals, look no further. Our roundup has it all, including tech, games, TVs and more.
What's Prime Day? Prime Day is an annual sales event on Amazon.com where the best deals are only available to current and active subscribers of Amazon’s Prime membership service. Never heard of Prime before? Here’s everything you need to know to decide whether or not you should subscribe to Amazon Prime.
Prime Day also offers Amazon Australia users the chance to cash in on international Amazon Prime deals. Australian Amazon Prime members will enjoy international shipping with no minimum order threshold for all Prime eligible products for the duration of Prime Day. For more info, check out our rundown on everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day.
We'll be updating this article over the course of this year's Prime Day, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest and greatest deals.
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals
Amazon Australia isn't known for big TV deals yet but that narrative may be turning with the arrival of this year's Prime Day.
- The Caixun EC43S1A 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV doesn't exactly scream reputable in the way that mainstream brands like Samsung, LG and Hisense do but if you're looking to scoop up a 4K TV on the cheap, you can certainly do worse than this 43-inch beastie. Grab it for AU$459 here.
Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Deals
Regardless of whether you’re looking to fill a few holes in your collection or invest in upgrading your setup with a new hard drive or headset, Prime Day usually delivers big when it comes to gaming.
- Samsung’s 24-inch and 27-inch curved gaming monitors are 20% off, bringing the former as low as AU$299 - which is a great price for a screen this slick.
- Select PS4 games are up to 15% off, this includes Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order and more
- One of Prime Day 2020's best deals nabs you a Nintendo Switch console plus a copy of Minecraft for AU$409
- The Last of Us 2 is on available on PS4 but reduced from AU$99 to AU$49.
- If you're keen to update the audio-side of your gaming gear, you can save up to 25% off selected Sennheiser|EPOS gaming headsets. This means you can grab the GSP-350 for AU$139 or the GSP-550 7.1 Surround Sound gaming headset for AU$242
- Prime members can grab select Nintendo Switch games for 34% off their regular RRP. This includes titles like Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield and Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu
- Oculus Rift S VR headset is 12% off, bringing the cost of the PC-powered peripheral down from AU$649 to AU$568
Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
Cameras, headphones,smartwatches, drones and more. Amazon’s Prime Day usually brings a little bit of everything to the table when it comes to tech sales.
- Huawei’s Watch GT 2 is 15% off. You can find it here. If you’d prefer something a little slimmer, the Huawei Band 4 and Huawei Band 4 Pro are 22% off.
- Alternatively, if you want something a little more Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Active is 25% off - which brings the asking price to a thrifty AU$249
- If you're enticed by Apple's latest luxury-grade tablet, this might be the time to pull the trigger. The latest iPad Pro is currently 16% off on Amazon as part of Prime Day, bringing the price down to AU$1259 from AU$1499
- Google haven’t yet expanded their Pixel brand to include smartwatches but Mobvoi’s TicWatch (temporarily priced at AU$326) is as close as you’ll get. Both the Ticwatch Pro, E2 and S2 are on-sale.
- Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is down from AU$549 to AU$488 while the mainline Tab S6 is down to AU$598 from AU$649. It's not a huge price-cut but if you've been holding out, it might be the thing that pushes you over the line on either of Samsung's latest Android tablets
- Up to 30% off select Ring Home Security tech
- Up to $80 off the Kindle Paperwhite
Best Amazon Prime Day Smartphone Deals
Amazon might not be the place you’d expect to find great smartphone deals but, when it comes to Prime Day, it’s becoming increasingly common for Android manufacturers to clear house and apply some fairly liberal discounts to popular devices.
- The last hurrah of Huawei’s Google-friendly Android smartphones, the Huawei P30 Pro is 38% off. You can find it on Amazon here.
- HMD Global's thrifty Nokia 5.3 is currently 30% off down to AU$244 from AU$349
- Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is being reduced by 24% from AU$1499 to AU$1139 - which is a huge discount so soon after the launch of the premium phablet. Take advantage here.
- RealMe are reducing the asking price for the RealMe 6 by 15%. This deal gets applied at checkout.
- If you’re averse to throwing your money at Huawei, no sweat. Oppo’s Find X2 Lite has also been discounted to AU$599
Best Amazon Prime Day Camera Deals
When it comes to camera deals, Amazon’s Prime Day sales don’t usually compete with other sales events like Black Friday or Boxing Day sales. However, that’s not to say there aren’t a few bargains to be found - especially if you’re keen on adding some accessories or extra storage to your kit.
- To start with, Amazon are offering up to 40% off select Panasonic cameras. If you’re more of a Nikon person, this year’s Prime Day sales event also promises up to 17% off select Nikon Coolpix hardware.
- As part of Prime Day, you can nab 15% off select Fujifilm cameras including the X-Pro33 mirrorless camera.
- Prime members can score themselves one of Canons iNSPiC S instant cameras for AU$199
Best Amazon Prime Day Audio Deals
When it comes to both speaker systems and headphones, Amazon’s Prime Day delivers the goods.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are 28% off or AU$178. In our review of Samsung’s true wireless earbuds, we found that “the Galaxy Buds+ swing above their weight. However, in this one, don’t compare as favorably to the category’s finest.”
- Sony's ever-popular WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones are $100 off, bringing the price down from $399 to $299
- The Bose Soundbar 700 is 36% off, reducing the price for Prime Members from AU$1199 to AU$769.
- Speaking of Bose, the company's premium noise-cancelling headphones are also 33% off, reducing the price from a daunting AU$599 to a more competitive AU$399
- Apple fans can nab themselves the second-generation AirPods for AU$185
- Amazon's Echo Sub is 50% off, bringing the price down to $99
Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals
Like TVs and smartphones, laptops aren’t the category that Amazon’s Prime Day is known for discounting but that’s not to say there’s no laptop deals to speak of. If you know where to look and you haven’t got your heart set on a particular model or make, you can definitely save some money here.
- Huawei’s Matebook D15 was an absolute steal at AU$1399 but it’s now AU$899 as part of this year’s Prime Day sales. The machine boasts an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 15.6-inch IPS display. The Huawei Matebook D14 (AU$1089) is also on sale.
- MSI are shaving a neat 15% off the price of select gaming and content creator laptops, including the Prestige P65 Creator, GS65 Stealth and the GE75 Raider. This deal gets applied at checkout.
- This year's Prime Day is also a great chance to nab an ASUS laptop, since select models are being discounted by up to 31%. This includes the Zenbook 14, Vivobook Flip 14, ASUS F509, Vivobook 15 and the dual screened ASUS Zenbook UX434.
- Lenovo are running up to 30% off the price of select laptops. The deepest cut here is the Lenovo Chromebook C340 which is reduced by almost 50% from AU$599 to AU$319
Best Amazon Prime Day Storage Deals
Grabbing yourself a few extra terabytes of external or internal storage during Prime Day is practically a tradition at this point. All the usual suspects can be found here, from SanDisk to Western Digital to Seagate.
- If you're been eyeing a new Micro SD card for your phone or Nintendo Switch, now's the time. SanDisk's Extreme and Extreme Pro cards are up to 64% off while the SanDisk Ultra range is up to 62% off. Depending on how you go about it, you can walk away with a full 1TB of portable storage for 22% less than you would otherwise or 'settle' for 400GBs of Micro SD for just AU$62.
- Seagate's Game Drive for Xbox is on sale. $100 gets you 2TB of extra storage, AU$135 gets you 4TB of extra storage.
- As part of Prime Day's international deals, Aussie Prime members can score a 6TB WD My Book external hard drive for AU$176
