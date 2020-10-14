Best Australian Amazon Prime Day deals

Credit: Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day has arrived. If you’re looking for the best Prime Day deals, look no further. Our roundup has it all, including tech, games, TVs and more.

What's Prime Day? Prime Day is an annual sales event on Amazon.com where the best deals are only available to current and active subscribers of Amazon’s Prime membership service. Never heard of Prime before? Here’s everything you need to know to decide whether or not you should subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Prime Day also offers Amazon Australia users the chance to cash in on international Amazon Prime deals. Australian Amazon Prime members will enjoy international shipping with no minimum order threshold for all Prime eligible products for the duration of Prime Day. For more info, check out our rundown on everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day.



We'll be updating this article over the course of this year's Prime Day, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest and greatest deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

Amazon Australia isn't known for big TV deals yet but that narrative may be turning with the arrival of this year's Prime Day.

The Caixun EC43S1A 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV doesn't exactly scream reputable in the way that mainstream brands like Samsung, LG and Hisense do but if you're looking to scoop up a 4K TV on the cheap, you can certainly do worse than this 43-inch beastie. Grab it for AU$459 here.

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Deals

Regardless of whether you’re looking to fill a few holes in your collection or invest in upgrading your setup with a new hard drive or headset, Prime Day usually delivers big when it comes to gaming.

Samsung’s 24-inch and 27-inch curved gaming monitors are 20% off, bringing the former as low as AU$299 - which is a great price for a screen this slick.

One of Prime Day 2020's best deals nabs you a Nintendo Switch console plus a copy of Minecraft for AU$409

The Last of Us 2 is on available on PS4 but reduced from AU$99 to AU$49.

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Cameras, headphones,smartwatches, drones and more. Amazon’s Prime Day usually brings a little bit of everything to the table when it comes to tech sales.

Alternatively, if you want something a little more Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Active is 25% off - which brings the asking price to a thrifty AU$249

If you're enticed by Apple's latest luxury-grade tablet, this might be the time to pull the trigger. The latest iPad Pro is currently 16% off on Amazon as part of Prime Day, bringing the price down to AU$1259 from AU$1499

Google haven’t yet expanded their Pixel brand to include smartwatches but Mobvoi’s TicWatch (temporarily priced at AU$326) is as close as you’ll get. Both the Ticwatch Pro, E2 and S2 are on-sale.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is down from AU$549 to AU$488 while the mainline Tab S6 is down to AU$598 from AU$649. It's not a huge price-cut but if you've been holding out, it might be the thing that pushes you over the line on either of Samsung's latest Android tablets

Up to 30% off select Ring Home Security tech

Best Amazon Prime Day Smartphone Deals

Amazon might not be the place you’d expect to find great smartphone deals but, when it comes to Prime Day, it’s becoming increasingly common for Android manufacturers to clear house and apply some fairly liberal discounts to popular devices.

The last hurrah of Huawei’s Google-friendly Android smartphones, the Huawei P30 Pro is 38% off. You can find it on Amazon here.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is being reduced by 24% from AU$1499 to AU$1139 - which is a huge discount so soon after the launch of the premium phablet. Take advantage here.

RealMe are reducing the asking price for the RealMe 6 by 15%. This deal gets applied at checkout.

If you’re averse to throwing your money at Huawei, no sweat. Oppo’s Find X2 Lite has also been discounted to AU$599

Best Amazon Prime Day Camera Deals

When it comes to camera deals, Amazon’s Prime Day sales don’t usually compete with other sales events like Black Friday or Boxing Day sales. However, that’s not to say there aren’t a few bargains to be found - especially if you’re keen on adding some accessories or extra storage to your kit.

Best Amazon Prime Day Audio Deals

When it comes to both speaker systems and headphones, Amazon’s Prime Day delivers the goods.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are 28% off or AU$178. In our review of Samsung’s true wireless earbuds, we found that “the Galaxy Buds+ swing above their weight. However, in this one, don’t compare as favorably to the category’s finest.”

The Bose Soundbar 700 is 36% off, reducing the price for Prime Members from AU$1199 to AU$769.

Amazon's Echo Sub is 50% off, bringing the price down to $99

Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals

Like TVs and smartphones, laptops aren’t the category that Amazon’s Prime Day is known for discounting but that’s not to say there’s no laptop deals to speak of. If you know where to look and you haven’t got your heart set on a particular model or make, you can definitely save some money here.

Best Amazon Prime Day Storage Deals

Grabbing yourself a few extra terabytes of external or internal storage during Prime Day is practically a tradition at this point. All the usual suspects can be found here, from SanDisk to Western Digital to Seagate.

