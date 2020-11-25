Which Dell Laptop Should I Buy?

Making sense of XPS

(PC World) on

Credit: Dell

Like any major OEM, Dell make a somewhat-staggering number of laptops, portable and desktop PCs. There’s a device for everyone and it’s easy to get overwhelmed when looking to buy your next laptop.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to buy a Dell laptop or notebook PC.

What’s the difference between Dell XPS, Dell Inspiron and Dell G-Series?

These days, Dell’s mainstream consumer lineup is broken out into three sub-brands: XPS, Inspiron and the G-Series. As you’d expect, each of these designations refers to a different target market and corresponds to a difference in specs, design, features and price-tag.

Dell XPS 13Credit: Dell
Dell XPS 13

The XPS series includes the company’s best and most-premium laptops. Power users who want the best will want to look at this sub-brand.

By comparison, Inspiron devices are a little more mundane but affordable. They’re pitched at more everyday home and home office use cases.

Finally, the G-Series is aimed at gamers who want a gaming laptop but don’t want to shell out the premium that usually comes with a dedicated gaming brand like MSI and Razer.

The short version here is that the XPS series is usually where you'll find Dell's best designs, the G-Series is where you'll find the best graphical performance and the Inspirion range is the best bang-for-buck when it comes to budget-friendly value.

Wait, you forgot about Alienware!

Calm down. We didn’t forget about Alienware. They’ll get their own feature. For now, let’s just focus on the XPS, Inspiron and G-Series.

XPS

Dell XPS 13Credit: Dell
Dell XPS 13

The perks you get as a Dell XPS customer don’t really change depending on which model you go for. It’s more about finding the size and form-factor that suits your needs and tastes. The four series of Dell XPS laptops are mainly differentiated by these qualities.

The XPS lineup breaks down into the following, with several spec-variants on offer for each:

  • The Dell XPS 13

  • The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

  • The Dell XPS 15

  • Dell XPS 15Credit: Dell
    Dell XPS 15

    The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1   

Regardless of whether you opt for 13 or 15-inch or whether you prefer a clam-shell design or a more-flexible 2-in-1, you still get a colorful and detailed Infinity Edge display, distinctive design and a top-of-the-line Intel CPU that make the Dell’s XPS laptops such a delight to use. You can read our full review of the Dell XPS 13 here.

If you opt for the larger XPS 15 or XPS 15 2-in-1, you’ll also have the option of equipping it with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. While this optional add-on does provide the XPS with a significant boost in gaming potential, it shouldn't be seen as a viable alternative or substitute to the Ryzen-based or RTX-grade performance found in the G-Series.

Inspiron

The Inspiron range is split into three broader series of laptops: the Inspiron 3000, Inspiron 5000 and Inspiron 7000.

As a general rule, the higher the number, the better the specs and the pricier the Inspiron laptop. Like the XPS range, Dell sell some Inspiron laptops of both conventional form-factors and others with more-flexible 2-in-1 designs.

Dell Inspiron 5000Credit: Dell
Dell Inspiron 5000

The Inspiron 3000 Series offers laptops equipped with both AMD and Intel CPUs and in sizes that go from 14-inches to 15.6-inches.

The Inspiron 5000 Series includes laptops of 13, 14, 15 and 17-inch sizes. An AMD version of the 15-inch model is also available.

The Inspiron 7000 Series emphasizes lighter builds and more premium materials. The range includes laptops of 13 and 15-inch sizings and is available with either Intel or AMD CPUs. You can read our full review of the Inspiron 7000 here.

Credit: Dell

The main drawback to the Inspiron series is that you’re mostly limited to the integrated Intel or AMD graphics and you don’t get any of the premium perks and snazzy features found in the XPS range.

For that reason, Inspiron laptops’s don’t usually make good gaming machines either. Depending on the game, you might be able to get away with the performance here but it's nothing to boast about. You do get a bit more for your dollar here than the more expensive options but that does come with some serious caveats.

The Dell Inspiron lineup breaks down into the following, with several spec-variants on offer for each:

Credit: Dell

Dell G-Series

Though better-known for its Alienware sub-brand within the gaming space, Dell has quietly been making headway when it comes to gaming laptops that fall under their own brand umbrella.

Their logic: not every customer looking for a gaming laptop needs the over the top, eye-grabbing aesthetics and features that come part and parcel with gaming brands like Alienware. Sometimes, you just want gaming-grade specs in a normal-looking laptop's body. That’s basically the pitch for the G-Series.

There are three series here: the G3, G5 and G6, with several spec-variants on offer for each:

Dell G7 Gaming LaptopCredit: Dell
Dell G7 Gaming Laptop

The Dell G3 sits at the bottom of the lineup. It’s the cheapest option, but it’s only equipped with an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics card.

Credit: Dell

The Dell G5 is a little pricier but can be bought with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The G5 also feature additional quality-of-life enhancements like a thin-bezel design. You can read our full review of the G5 here.

Finally, the Dell G7 is the beefiest option on the table. Compared to the G5 and G3, these laptops feature more RAM, and beefier CPU configurations that go all the way up to i9. Obviously, they’re also the most expensive.

Credit: Dell

Which Dell Laptop Should I Buy?

It might sound like a bit of a cop-out but the easy answer is that it’s usually best to go for the laptop that actually meets your needs.

To recap - If you’re the kind of person who wants the best or a power user who needs that little extra oomph, the Dell XPS range is the obvious choice. If you’re looking to play a lot of games on your new laptop, the G5 or the G7 is probably going to be the way to go. If you’re just looking for something that’ll handle the basics, the Inspiron range offers plenty of options.

Credit: Dell

This article was originally published in March 2019 and updated in November 2020.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DellXPSInspironDell XPSG-Series

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?