20 Essential Party Games On PC And Console To Play With Family And Friends

Over the years we've played many great party games, from deadly co-op puzzlers to quirky competitive dating sims. This is our definitive list of the best party games out there, regardless of whether you play on a PC or a console. There are even a few Australian-made games in there.



Be sure to consult this list before heading away for your next family trip or orchestrating your next games night. There’s something for everyone here.

Tricky Towers

Developers: Weirdbeard Games

Platforms: Steam (Windows/Mac/Linux), Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch



Players: 1-4

A fun twist on the classic Tetris formula, Tricky Towers mixes up the old school style with real-world physics and magical wizard abilities. Although these additions sound simple, they make each of the three main modes a joy to play and worth returning to over and over with friends.

Rocket League

Developers: Psyonix

Platforms: Steam (Windows/Mac/Linux), Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Players: 1-4

Every match of Rocket League is fast and frantic in all the right ways, regardless of whether you’re smashing into opponents, taking ridiculous shots or scoring unbelievable goals. Since launch, the game has been updated to feature several unique new modes, including ice hockey and basketball.

Gang Beasts

Developers: Boneloaf

Platforms: Steam (Windows/Mac/Linux), PS4

Players: 1-4

Gang Beasts is a game as silly as it looks. You and friends take control of odd coloured people wearing strange costumes trying to throw one another out of whatever arena you find yourself in. Whether you’re brawling on a blimp, in a train station or a boxing ring, the goal remains the same and the antics that ensue each round always ensure a good, wacky time.



Jackbox Party Game Series

Developer: Jackbox Games

Platforms: Steam (Windows/Mac), PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Players: 1-? (depends on the specific game! Can be dozens, or even hundreds taking part)

Featuring games such as the comedy trivia quiz You Don’t Know Jack, the hilarious bluff-oriented Fibbage, the oft-ridiculous Quiplash and various other titles in each Jackbox will ensure you’ll be entertained for hours. What’s more, the series’ use of smart devices (mobile phones, tablets) as game controllers means it's easy to set up and play even in bigger groups!

Overcooked

Developer: Ghost Town Games

Platforms: Steam (Windows), PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Players: 1-4

Overcooked is a chaotic cooking game like no other, as you’ll need to work together as chefs to prepare, cook and serve up a wide variety of dishes in a series of increasingly bizarre kitchen locations. From the deck of a pirate ship to the top of a moving truck, you’ll need to communicate like never before to get orders out on time in this silly and fun cook up.

Party Golf

Developers: Giant Margarita

Platforms: Steam (Windows), PS4, Nintendo Switch

Players: 1-8

Party Golf’s randomly generated levels and accessible gameplay makes for one of the best golf games you can find, with plenty of replay value. The 2D style and physics may seem simplistic at first, but there is a lot of skill required to sink your ball, even more-so when your friends are trying to get in the way!

Towerfall: Ascension

Developer: Matt Makes Games

Platforms: Steam (Windows/Mac/Linux)

Players: 1-4

Despite how the fast and fierce the gameplay of Towerfall can look, it’s easy enough for anyone to pick up and play due to the simple mechanics and fast rounds. Killing your friends in this beautiful pixel-art archery platformer requires you to be on your toes and think your way towards creative strategies.

Nidhogg 1 & 2

Developer: Messhof

Platforms: Steam (Windows/Mac), PS4

Players: 1-2

A more-intermittent affair for just two players, Nidhogg 1 and 2 are games about long, intense sword fights. Both the original and sequel have plenty of depth to their combat, and matches are often long enough to gives each player time to learn the game’s controls on the fly and develop their own strategies.

VIDEOBALL

Developer: Action Button

Platforms: Steam (Windows), PS4, Xbox One

Players: 1-4

VIDEOBALL is a party game for players who love thinking up tight strategies and clever moves to outwit their opponents - and then mashing buttons when all that collapses in on itself and you need to defend your goal at all costs. With punchy tunes and quirky announcers accompanying every match, VIDEOBALL is a blast.

Octodad

Developer: Young Horses

Platforms: EVERYTHING

Players: 1-many tentacles

Octodad involves helping a loving father, who also happens to be an Octopus, get through the rigors of everyday human life one tentacle at a time. You’ll have to navigate supermarkets, parks and weddings, with each player controlling one or multiple of OctoDad’s tentacles. Success here is as hard as it sounds, but the inherent hilarity makes it a joyful romp regardless.