The Best Australian Black Friday Tech Deals That Aren't On Amazon

As Amazon and eBay gear up for another yearly cavalcade of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it’s easy to forget that pretty much every other retailer and eCommerce site is trying to beat them at their own game.

Here are some of the best (non-Amazon) deals we’ve seen going around for Black Friday 2019.



15% off Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 @ Microsoft Store

Microsoft are slicing a clean 15% off the asking price for the Surface Pro 7 tablet, Surface Pro X, Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3. They're also throwing in a free accessory.

Get in on the action over at the Microsoft store here.

Google Pixel 5 @ Telstra for $750

Google's 2020 flagship was already distinguished when it came to pricing but it's even more affordable if you look to grab it through Telstra right now. As part of this year's Black Friday sales, Telstra are knocking $250 from the price of the device (review here), bringing the outright cost of the Pixel 5 down to $749 - which is a pretty steep discount. You can use the widget below to take advantage of it:



Fitbit Versa 2 @ JB Hi-Fi for $198

JB Hi-Fi have discounted Fitbit’s second-gen Versa smartwatch down to $198. In our review of the Versa, we said that “The Fitbit Versa 2 improves over the first-gen smartwatch in many small but meaningful ways."

You can do exactly that by jumping over to the JB Hi-Fi website here.



iPhone XS 512GB @ The School Locker for $789

The School Locker have Apple’s iPhone XS in its most generous memory configuration for a steady $789 bucks. You're not going to get the extra durability, pixel density or camera performance found in the more recent iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 but, for the price, there's a lot to like here.



Click here to take advantage of the deal while it lasts.

Samsung T5 1TB SSD @ Harvey Norman for $178

In our original review of the Samsung T5 SSD, we made the case that “If the idea of a portable SSD with shockingly fast transfer speeds and a form-factor to die for fills you with glee, this is absolutely the product you’ll want to get your hands on sooner or later.”

Now, Our favorite Samsung SSD is on-sale over at Harvey Norman. You can get a whole terabyte of storage for $178. Buy it here.



30% off iPhone cases @ Tech21

The only thing better than a quality case for your iPhone is a cheap quality case for your iPhone. Tech21's online store has plenty of the latter. Their main Black Friday promotion gives you a 20% discount on everything.



Visit the Tech21 website to take advantage.



Galaxy Z Flip for $999 @ Samsung

Rather than the usual $2199, the 4G version of the Galaxy Z Flip can be nabbed via Samsung's own online store for a thrifty $999. That number goes down even further if you have an eligible Samsung device to trade in. It's not quite budget-friendly but it still feels like a significant step forward for foldable phones, which will at some point have to expand their horizons beyond the premium market.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, we noted that "Early foldable devices like the Fold and the Z Flip make a great argument for why foldable screens and the form-factors they enable are cool but they struggle to convey a rationale for why they’re worth the trouble - let alone the money."

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones $349 @ Kogan

Kogan have Sony's latest set of flagship noise-cans for a thrifty $349,



which is almost $100 less than the prices you'll find elsewhere.

Our reviewer admitted that "They are expensive headphones but offer the most fully rounded over-ear consumer experience with amazing ANC, top drawer audio quality, and thoughtful features such as multi-device pairing."



Seen any other great deals going this weekend? Let us know in the comments.



